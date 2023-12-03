Previous
River red gums by peterdegraaff
River red gums

...St Helena Ck, Murray Valley NP

Reality So Subtle 45Z, Ilford Delta 100, Pyrocat HD (1.1.100)
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
I like the reflections and it looks great in B&W but I would like to see it in color as well
December 3rd, 2023  
