Photo 1536
Art of decay
...Shellharbour
Reality So Subtle 45Z, Ilford Delta 100, Pyrocat HD (1.1.100)
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
katy
ace
Nicely captured
December 4th, 2023
