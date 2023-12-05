Previous
Tyrille means sky
Tyrille means sky

...by the reflective surface of this shallow salt lake the Boorong told stories connected with constellations in the night sky, and created their own astronomical traditions over millenia, Lake Tyrell Wildlife Reserve

Ondu 6x9, Lomography 100
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
