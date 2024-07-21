Previous
Fast flow by peterdegraaff
Photo 1620

Fast flow

...Stone Bridge, Barren Grounds NR

Realitysosubtle 45Z, TMAX100, Rodinal(1.50)
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous
July 21st, 2024  
katy ace
Beautiful glassy look to this water
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
