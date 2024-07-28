Previous
Precious mirror by peterdegraaff
Precious mirror

...Depot Beach, Murramarang NP

Like facing a precious mirror；
form and reflection behold each other.
You are not it,
but in truth it is you - Dongshan Liangjie (807-869)

Ondu 6x9, Shanghai 100, RO9(1.50)
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

katy ace
Fabulous capture for the poem you quoted
July 28th, 2024  
