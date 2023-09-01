Previous
Crowd Funded Basketball at Dusk by phil_howcroft
Photo 2954

Crowd Funded Basketball at Dusk

This basketball space was photographed at dusk in Nottingham.

It is part of a crowdfunded skatepark underneath the tram viaduct in the Broadmarsh area of Nottingham City Centre

Skate Nottingham, a non-profit place-making, sports development and alternative education organisation, raised almost £17,000 from more than 230 donors through a Crowdfunder campaign. The skatepark was a collaboration between Nottingham City Council, Skate Nottingham and Skateboard GB, which donated £5,000.

Nottingham is a cool city to live in !!

1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love this. There is so much happening with the players and the girl taking their photo and the background urban art. Favourite
September 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 suzanne , I think the girl has just thrown the ball , it does look like she is taking a photo though :)
September 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a wonderful action capture!
After reading your narratives on each pictures taken in Nottingham, I agree with you. Nottingham seems to be a great city.
September 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Great action capture!
September 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great action shot.
September 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise