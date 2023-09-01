Crowd Funded Basketball at Dusk

This basketball space was photographed at dusk in Nottingham.



It is part of a crowdfunded skatepark underneath the tram viaduct in the Broadmarsh area of Nottingham City Centre



Skate Nottingham, a non-profit place-making, sports development and alternative education organisation, raised almost £17,000 from more than 230 donors through a Crowdfunder campaign. The skatepark was a collaboration between Nottingham City Council, Skate Nottingham and Skateboard GB, which donated £5,000.



Nottingham is a cool city to live in !!



