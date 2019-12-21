by phil_sandford

After ‘doing’ the house, we took a stroll around the Hall’s garden (well the bits that were not closed due to the rain). We’d never been before at this time of year, we’re more used to there being a riot of colour, but almost everything had been cut back ....



I like this old bench and the rustic look to it; and the fact that the shrub had begun to grow over it.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

