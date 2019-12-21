Previous
Next
by phil_sandford
214 / 365

After ‘doing’ the house, we took a stroll around the Hall’s garden (well the bits that were not closed due to the rain). We’d never been before at this time of year, we’re more used to there being a riot of colour, but almost everything had been cut back ....

I like this old bench and the rustic look to it; and the fact that the shrub had begun to grow over it.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise