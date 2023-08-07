Sign up
Photo 579
Fiskerton Church
Fiskerton village church shot from 5 Mile Bridge around sunset last night.
thanks for dropping by
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th August 2023 7:41pm
sunset
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
5-mile-bridge
,
fiskerton-church
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful sunset glow
August 8th, 2023
