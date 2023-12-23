Previous
Exeter v Tigers by phil_sandford
Photo 644

Exeter v Tigers

Tigers are away today, all the way south west in Exeter. Will have to watch it on the goggle box instead.

Thanks for dropping by
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely setting for watching the game
December 23rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and inviting.
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise