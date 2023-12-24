Sign up
Previous
Photo 645
Rarer Than Hen’s Teeth
apparently; Naceous cloud over the village earlier today. Second time in the County this week.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3448
photos
158
followers
175
following
Views
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th December 2023 3:47pm
Tags
weird
,
cloud
,
weather
,
rare
,
naceous
