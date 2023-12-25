Sign up
Photo 646
Old Lady
LIncoln Cathedral lit up in gold at 01:30 this morning immediately after midnight mass, which was such a fabulous service celebrating the spirit and meaning of Christmas.
Thanks for dropping by.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
0
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3453
photos
158
followers
176
following
Tags
gold
,
christmas-day
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
midnight-mass
