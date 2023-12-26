Sign up
Previous
Photo 647
Say Cheese
One of the Robins sat in a Holly bush posing for Carole with her real birthday present a 100-200mm f.28 Canon lens.
Thanks for dropping by
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th December 2023 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
robin
,
boxing-day
,
hartsholme-park
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
December 26th, 2023
