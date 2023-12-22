Previous
Happy Birthday by phil_sandford
Photo 643

Happy Birthday

Washing machine died last weekend, 7 or 8 years old, did us proud. New one delivered today, conveniently on Carole’s birthday, saved me racking my brain as to what to get her.

If anybody needs me, I’m in the garage for a week or so.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
😅😅😅
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise