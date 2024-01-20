Previous
My Favourite Place by phil_sandford
Photo 661

My Favourite Place

Other than home.

Tigers versus Ireland (okay, not Ireland, Leinster, who are basically Ireland save a few positions). The gulf in class, coaching and funding was stark at full time, but Leinster knew they’d been in a game. We’re now relying on other matches on Sunday as to whether we get through to the knockout stages, where if we do, we will more than likely play Ireland (okay, Leinster), in Dublin, again.

Funny thing, the TV channels when televising games, have the scoreline in the corner of the screen, so if Leicester are playing Saracens, it would be LEI 5 SAR 7. For Leicester versus Leinster, they have to add a fourth letter and it’s LEIC 10 LEIN 27 (which was the final score). Well I think it’s funny.

Thanks for dropping by
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That made me laugh!
January 21st, 2024  
Annie D ace
Ha...your narrative and image are fab!
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise