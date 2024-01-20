My Favourite Place

Other than home.



Tigers versus Ireland (okay, not Ireland, Leinster, who are basically Ireland save a few positions). The gulf in class, coaching and funding was stark at full time, but Leinster knew they’d been in a game. We’re now relying on other matches on Sunday as to whether we get through to the knockout stages, where if we do, we will more than likely play Ireland (okay, Leinster), in Dublin, again.



Funny thing, the TV channels when televising games, have the scoreline in the corner of the screen, so if Leicester are playing Saracens, it would be LEI 5 SAR 7. For Leicester versus Leinster, they have to add a fourth letter and it’s LEIC 10 LEIN 27 (which was the final score). Well I think it’s funny.



