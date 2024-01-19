Previous
Jenny by phil_sandford
Jenny

(and I wrote that with Tom Hank's voice in my head crying out "Jenny" as he waded through the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC in the film Forest Gump).

We've had a Jenny Wren in our garden for a number of years now, incredibly shy, keeps very much to the edge of the garden, on the fence line, keeping herself (or possibly himself, I don't know) to herself). I catch her now and then, flitting across the fence and every now and then, like today, I get a photo.

Not as small as the UK smallest bird (the goldcrest) but it's pretty much up there with it.

19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty little bird to have in your garden - I have also had a little Jenny Wren in my garden for years - I only see a fleeting glance of her from time to time - never long enough to capture , but love the fact that she is there !!
January 22nd, 2024  
