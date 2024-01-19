Jenny

(and I wrote that with Tom Hank's voice in my head crying out "Jenny" as he waded through the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC in the film Forest Gump).



We've had a Jenny Wren in our garden for a number of years now, incredibly shy, keeps very much to the edge of the garden, on the fence line, keeping herself (or possibly himself, I don't know) to herself). I catch her now and then, flitting across the fence and every now and then, like today, I get a photo.



Not as small as the UK smallest bird (the goldcrest) but it's pretty much up there with it.



