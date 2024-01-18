Sign up
Previous
Photo 660
Murmuration
Caught this large (well largest I’ve seen in many a year) murmuration of Starlings across the fields at Hackthorn. I know a still photograph doesn’t do it justice, but I’ve posted it anyway.
Thanks for dropping by.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3499
photos
162
followers
181
following
180% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
18th January 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
birds
,
starling
,
murmuration
,
lots.
Monica
Beautiful photo, the light is awesome
January 18th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's brilliant Phil. Well captured. Fav.
January 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to see - great shot ! fav
January 18th, 2024
