Murmuration by phil_sandford
Photo 660

Murmuration

Caught this large (well largest I’ve seen in many a year) murmuration of Starlings across the fields at Hackthorn. I know a still photograph doesn’t do it justice, but I’ve posted it anyway.

Thanks for dropping by.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
180% complete

Monica
Beautiful photo, the light is awesome
January 18th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's brilliant Phil. Well captured. Fav.
January 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to see - great shot ! fav
January 18th, 2024  
