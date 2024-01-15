Previous
Long Tailed Tit by phil_sandford
Photo 660

Long Tailed Tit

I love these tiny little birds; probably my most favourite of the Tit family. They generally travel in family groups, and this was no exception, but this one stayed on the fat when they others were spooked and flew away.

Thanks for dropping by
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
181% complete

Photo Details

