Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 660
Long Tailed Tit
I love these tiny little birds; probably my most favourite of the Tit family. They generally travel in family groups, and this was no exception, but this one stayed on the fat when they others were spooked and flew away.
Thanks for dropping by
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3505
photos
161
followers
181
following
181% complete
View this month »
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Latest from all albums
2706
661
2707
662
2708
663
2709
2710
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
15th January 2024 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
long-tailed-tit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close