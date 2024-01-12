Sign up
Photo 658
Cover Photograph
Chuffed to rocks to have one of my photographs of Torksey Castle chosen to be the cover photo of the Faceache group Lincolnshire Countryside Photos.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
cover-photo
,
torksey-castle
,
faceache
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Congratulations.
January 12th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Congratulations, Phil.
January 12th, 2024
