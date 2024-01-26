Trial Pair

I’ve worn hearing aids for almost a decade, my hearing loss is pretty significant and has been caused by a number of factors; my love of heavy, loud, rock music (listened to for too long through garbage cheap headphones (or live concerts)), gunfire, the percussion effect of too many rifle ranges (24 years of none (at first) or garbage ear defenders, courtesy of the British Army), my Trade in the British Army and of course, the one thing none of us can control, age.



My vanity took me down the route of ITE (in the ear) which were/are great. The ones I have now are tiny, hardly visible. They’ve also been very problematic, I’ve had them 6 years and this is the longest (almost a year) they’ve not had to go for repair, repair caused by the fact I’m actually not suited to ITE aids. Hearing aids also last around 5 years, these are living on borrowed time so I’ve been lent, for a couple of weeks, the latest over the ear aids.



They’re automatically adaptive. They make (from what my audiologist said) some 500,000 calculations a minute working out where I am, what I’m doing and adjust themselves accordingly. Yesterday, Carole and I ate out, I looked in the App on my phone (everything has an App now doesn’t it) and could see it had put the aids into Restaurant mode. I still thought it was too noisy, so I manually reduced noise to the sides of me, behind me and narrowed the aids to directly in front of me, so I could better hear Carole’s conversation and not the hub-bub of a loud restaurant. Brilliant!! I can stream my iPhone music to them, I can answer my phone with them, and stream the call to them, I can also (with another box connected to the TV) have the audio streamed to my ears at a volume to my liking whilst not deafening Carole or others.



I’ve got ‘em for a fortnight so will see how I get on with them, but so far (16 hours) so good.







