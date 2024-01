My Father

My Dad would have been 90 years old today. He passed in October of 1987.



I sometimes wonder what he would have thought of today’s world, and actually posted that in our Sibling WhatsApp chat group this afternoon. My kid brother Andrew replied “ He would be sat in the corner of whatever room he was in, reading the Telegraph (paper, not on iPad), demanding silence at 6pm while watching the BBC news shaking his head” - so pretty much like me then, apart from I read the Telegraph on an iPad.