Previous
Photo 2636
Cathedral
The imposing dual towers of Lincoln's Cathedral in the brigh Autum sky
Thanks for dropping by
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3369
photos
155
followers
166
following
722% complete
View this month »
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
Latest from all albums
2633
111
620
2634
621
2635
2636
622
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th October 2023 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
,
alternatenovember
