Previous
Another by phil_sandford
Photo 2647

Another

Three bags of leaves raked up and the garden put to bed for Winter. Only the Magnolia has leaves remaining now (above my head) which will no doubt be in the lawn in a few days. Also managed to, finally, plant out 60 Tulip bulbs in the border.

Relaxing now watching War Horse.

Thanks for dropping by
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
725% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise