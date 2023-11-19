Sign up
Photo 2647
Three bags of leaves raked up and the garden put to bed for Winter. Only the Magnolia has leaves remaining now (above my head) which will no doubt be in the lawn in a few days. Also managed to, finally, plant out 60 Tulip bulbs in the border.
Relaxing now watching War Horse.
Thanks for dropping by
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th November 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
selfie
,
alternatenovember
