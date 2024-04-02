Previous
The Lincolnshire Parish Church by phil_sandford
Photo 2782

The Lincolnshire Parish Church

Of Sausthorpe.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
762% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Terrific image especially in black and white.
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise