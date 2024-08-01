Previous
Bristol Allium and Bee by phil_sandford
Photo 2903

Bristol Allium and Bee

Despite the rain of this morning, which done little to alleviate the humidity, this afternoon has brought the Bumble Bees back to the Lavender and Alliums.

There’s been so few Bees (and Butterflies) across the UK this Summer, it’s good to see them finally around.

1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Phil Sandford

