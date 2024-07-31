Sign up
Photo 2902
Lulu
Carole and I had an evening out with this lovely young lady today; she makes us both laugh.
Thanks for dropping by.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
31st July 2024 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meal
,
evening
,
granddaughter
,
lucy
,
out-out
Lou Ann
ace
She is darling! She looks like she’s a tiny bit mischievous, fun!
July 31st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@louannwarren
That’s a very accurate description of her.
July 31st, 2024
