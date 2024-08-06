Previous
What The ……… by phil_sandford
What The ………

Flip!!!???

It’s August and I’ve got Magnolia blooms.

6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Plants and flowers are in confusion with our weather An overgrown Magnolia bush on the drive seems to be splattered with a few flowers - I couldn't believe my eyes . I hope no one had the wrong idea if they spotted me peering through my binoculars from my bedroom window !! !!
August 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Where did they come from??? Mine came and went in May. I shall have to go and peek in the garden now and see if they are having a revival!
August 6th, 2024  
