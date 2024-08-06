Sign up
Photo 2908
What The ………
Flip!!!???
It’s August and I’ve got Magnolia blooms.
Thanks for dropping by.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
6th August 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
magnolia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Plants and flowers are in confusion with our weather An overgrown Magnolia bush on the drive seems to be splattered with a few flowers - I couldn't believe my eyes . I hope no one had the wrong idea if they spotted me peering through my binoculars from my bedroom window !! !!
August 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Where did they come from??? Mine came and went in May. I shall have to go and peek in the garden now and see if they are having a revival!
August 6th, 2024
