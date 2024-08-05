Previous
Lavender and Bumble Bee by phil_sandford
Photo 2907

Lavender and Bumble Bee

Still not seeing many bees, wasps or butterflies around; the long wet winter and spring has left them severely depleted here in the UK.

Thanks for dropping by
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
796% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How gorgeous ! fav
August 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Gorgeous
August 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Saw an article on that yesterday. I'd noticed the absence of wasps especially and few butterflies. Hopefully insects will have a better year next year and not so much wetness to scupper their early season.
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise