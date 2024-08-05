Sign up
Previous
Photo 2907
Lavender and Bumble Bee
Still not seeing many bees, wasps or butterflies around; the long wet winter and spring has left them severely depleted here in the UK.
Thanks for dropping by
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
4
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3805
photos
157
followers
180
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st August 2024 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
bumblebee
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How gorgeous ! fav
August 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
Gorgeous
August 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Saw an article on that yesterday. I'd noticed the absence of wasps especially and few butterflies. Hopefully insects will have a better year next year and not so much wetness to scupper their early season.
August 6th, 2024
