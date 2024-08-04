Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2906
Mr Woody
I think it’s the first time I’ve caught the Greater Spotted Woodpecker since we removed the two Maples; he’s having to share this feeder with the Tree Rats (Grey Squirrels). Always nice to see him.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3804
photos
157
followers
180
following
796% complete
View this month »
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
Latest from all albums
2900
2901
167
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
4th August 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
woody
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
haskar
ace
Lovely shot and pose.
August 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close