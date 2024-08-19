Sign up
Previous
Photo 2921
Damselfly
Taking a breather on a log.
Thanks for dropping by.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th August 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
damselfly
,
shire
,
willingham-woods
Sue Cooper
ace
Great shot. Fav.
August 19th, 2024
