Photo 2922
Speckled Wood
And just like that, year 8 comes to an end.
Thank you for your continued engagement over this past year, and the previous 7; really very much appreciated and never taken for granted.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
shire
,
speckled-wood
,
willingham-woods
,
endofyear
Nice one and congrats on completing your 8th year 🥳
August 21st, 2024
Congratulations. Nice shot
August 21st, 2024
Magnificent detail… bet your loving your new camera
August 21st, 2024
