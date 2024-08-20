Previous
Speckled Wood by phil_sandford
Speckled Wood

And just like that, year 8 comes to an end.

Thank you for your continued engagement over this past year, and the previous 7; really very much appreciated and never taken for granted.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Casablanca ace
Nice one and congrats on completing your 8th year 🥳
August 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Congratulations. Nice shot
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Magnificent detail… bet your loving your new camera
August 21st, 2024  
