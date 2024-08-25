Previous
It’s August Bank Holiday weekend in the UK which means Europe’s largest Steam Punk convention descends on Lincoln.

The concept is, in the words of one lady I spoke to today, ‘bonkers’ but ostensibly it’s Victorian meets Edwardian meets Jules Vern; steam engines and everything else is clockwork. Yup, bonkers, but the costumes are just fabulous.

Not sure what Lucy, 13yo granddaughter, made of it, but it’s always an enjoyable stroll.

