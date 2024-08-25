Steampunk

It’s August Bank Holiday weekend in the UK which means Europe’s largest Steam Punk convention descends on Lincoln.



The concept is, in the words of one lady I spoke to today, ‘bonkers’ but ostensibly it’s Victorian meets Edwardian meets Jules Vern; steam engines and everything else is clockwork. Yup, bonkers, but the costumes are just fabulous.



Not sure what Lucy, 13yo granddaughter, made of it, but it’s always an enjoyable stroll.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.