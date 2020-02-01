Day Six

A little step back from abstractions to normal life.



The forecast was wrong as usual. It started getting warmer, which means the river might still be open for weeks. And as it has been snowing for at least five straight days and now it's not, those funny guys are growing everywhere around. So, I decided not to fly today.



And I was going to say, «It's Saturday, so I'm not even going to write much,» but well... that's not going to happened, cause that same moment I just thought, «Hm, Saturday... it's sounds just like Saturn's Day.» And I knew that in English weekdays are named after Norse gods (such as Týr's day, Thor's day or Frigg's day), but I've never heard of any Norse god whose name sounded anything similar Saturn, so I went to Wikipedia and found a weird thing. In English, it says that Saturday was named after planet Saturn, which at first made sense at least mathematically: sixth day – sixth planet. Then, of course, I remembered, that unlike Russians, the absolute majority of English-speaking people started their week from Sunday, which made Saturday seventh and the whole thing immediately stopped making any sense at all. Then I went to Russian version of Wiki and found out that, according to it, Saturday was named after roman god Saturn, which made a little more sense, except for one little question: why the hell one day is named after a Roman god or a planet, while all others are named after Sun, Moon and Norse gods?



And now, after a couple of hours spent for meaningless research, I'm sitting here all covered in mythology as far from any comprehensible answer as it is actually possible. I wish this day was just named after this merry smiling guy on the picture. It would be just so much easier to understand.