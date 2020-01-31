Day Five

Well, I should probably just accept myself and the fact that I would never ever write anything I planned or wanted to write. Unless, of course, I write it immediately, that same moment. Otherwise it simply doesn't work.



Just four hours ago I was completely sure that today I'm going to write something about music and father-son relationship through My Chemical Romance «Black Parade» lyrics, but I guess that's not going to happen as suddenly I have only ten minutes left to write and upload this post and it doesn't feel like I could do it in such a short period of time.



At the same time the whole Black Parade recollection took me back to my university years when life was just... well, it seems to look much more simple now, but back then it didn't. But it sure was much more romantic and imaginative.



And thinking about this all-to-livejournal period of my life, I remembered one thing I really enjoyed there, and it was the «Music» field under every post. So, I decided that I would sometimes add a couple of words about music I'm listening to right now to my posts here. It's going to be my livejournal-nostalgic thing.



Oh, well, I guess it's just impossible to write anything in ten minutes... I've already spent twenty and I'm nowhere near any passable closure or conclusion. So, I just have to go in the middle of I don't know what it is.



As for the photo... Well, I don't know what the hell this thing is, but I really enjoy watching it from above.