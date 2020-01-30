Day Four

Well, I decided I'm going to fly over the river and see how it's changing everyday until it's completely covered with ice. It's getting colder this days, so I don't think it's going to last for a long time, probably three or four days, a week at the most.



So, here's my today's view from above the river. I didn't really like any of pictures I'd taken today, so I had to experiment with Lightroom sliders to make one of them look like... well, at least, it doesn't look like what it really is.



A human brain is a very weird thing. One time it makes you see something it has brought up from god knows where, instead of what you really see. Other time it makes you write something like this instead of what you really wanted to write.



One astrologist told me recently that it's better not to be too pushy this week, rather letting your mind guide you wherever it wants to fly and just following the breadcrumbs. So far, it got me to a couple of unexpected places and at least I'm glad I finally broke my months-long silence. But I guess it still have somewhere else to bring me into. So, let's see.