Previous
Next
Day Eight by phmlq
165 / 365

Day Eight

Oh, I almost forgot about this one. The day of my first webinar. I was extremely nervous, but it actually went pretty well. Or, at least, that what I was told.

I'm thinking of doing more of those. Not sure if it's going to happened, but I really enjoyed dissecting and analyzing articles of those journalists and explaining to them what I had found. It not just felt good, it felt like something I'm good at.

Not sure if anyone else needs those, but I guess I can start with asking my Facebook friends (even though I hate to promote or advertise myself, I don't know why, but it makes me feel degraded and sick to my very bones – but I guess there's no other way, one day you just have to do something like that) and then we'll see what to do next.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Vladimir Omelin

@phmlq
Trying to get as close to nature as possible. And protect it from all this unnatural plastic harm. Some more of my photos are here:
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise