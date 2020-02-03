Day Eight

Oh, I almost forgot about this one. The day of my first webinar. I was extremely nervous, but it actually went pretty well. Or, at least, that what I was told.



I'm thinking of doing more of those. Not sure if it's going to happened, but I really enjoyed dissecting and analyzing articles of those journalists and explaining to them what I had found. It not just felt good, it felt like something I'm good at.



Not sure if anyone else needs those, but I guess I can start with asking my Facebook friends (even though I hate to promote or advertise myself, I don't know why, but it makes me feel degraded and sick to my very bones – but I guess there's no other way, one day you just have to do something like that) and then we'll see what to do next.