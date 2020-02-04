Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
165 / 365
Day Nine
Finally, it started to look like winter. At least, for a day. And somehow all words coming out of my head make no sense at all. Whirled and shuffled they're flying around with no order nor purpose.
It seems that the blizzard is not just out there. There's something happening inside too. But it feels like a good thing. Even though I have no idea why.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vladimir Omelin
@phmlq
Trying to get as close to nature as possible. And protect it from all this unnatural plastic harm. Some more of my photos are here:
165
photos
28
followers
9
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th February 2020 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
blizzard
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close