Day Nine by phmlq
Day Nine

Finally, it started to look like winter. At least, for a day. And somehow all words coming out of my head make no sense at all. Whirled and shuffled they're flying around with no order nor purpose.

It seems that the blizzard is not just out there. There's something happening inside too. But it feels like a good thing. Even though I have no idea why.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Vladimir Omelin

@phmlq
Trying to get as close to nature as possible. And protect it from all this unnatural plastic harm. Some more of my photos are here:
