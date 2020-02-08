Deforestation

This is what happens to Russian forests. Those that are hundreds of years old. And it seems it's not only in Russia. It seems it happens everywhere.



I don't actually know what to say about this. A month ago we joined a group of enthusiasts who are making the movie about ancient forests and how important they are for everyone on this planet. But even if everything goes well, filming and production is going to take at least two and half years. And it's frightful to think what's going to happen to our forests during this time.