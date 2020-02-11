Sign up
Another Volga
I'm not quite inspired today for many reasons (even though our trip to Moscow went very well), so I just went to the river, so I have something to post.
That's how it looks now. And if the forecast isn't completely wrong as it usually is, Volga won't freeze this year. Which means there are many weird abstracts ahead of us.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Vladimir Omelin
@phmlq
Trying to get as close to nature as possible. And protect it from all this unnatural plastic harm.
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FC2103
Taken
11th February 2020 12:16pm
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
water
,
winter
,
river
,
drone
