Help! by photographycrazy
Photo 797

Help!

Reddish Egret white morph with a little snack!
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

PhotoCrazy

photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
I had to smile - such a sweet image , - it is only a minute snack after all ! fav
August 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh the poor fish….he can see what’s coming!!
August 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s a fabulous capture. You must have the patience of a saint! Fav
August 23rd, 2024  
