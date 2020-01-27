Previous
Next
Texture by photogypsy
Photo 659

Texture

After the snow over the weekend, I walked out and this little patch caught my eye. It looks like some of the rain that fell actually turned into ice. I liked the mixture of textures with the leaf, grass and rock. It makes for an interesting photo.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise