Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 659
Texture
After the snow over the weekend, I walked out and this little patch caught my eye. It looks like some of the rain that fell actually turned into ice. I liked the mixture of textures with the leaf, grass and rock. It makes for an interesting photo.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
659
photos
19
followers
116
following
180% complete
View this month »
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
25th January 2020 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
leaf
,
grass
,
rock
,
texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close