Photo 1049
Early Morning Game
This was an early morning soccer game of my nephews. I really liked the way the clouds were patterned in the sky and the way the light was hitting them. The morning was chilling, but the view was hot.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Views
1
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
16th April 2024 6:41pm
sun
morning
clouds
