Sleep My Pretties by photogypsy
Photo 1048

Sleep My Pretties

When I saw these red poppy tulips it made me think of the Wizard of Oz when the group is running through the poppy field that the witch has poisoned to make them fall asleep.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
