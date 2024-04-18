Sign up
Photo 1052
Time to Fly
Caught a small pest hanging out on the petals of my tree. It didn't move no matter how close in I got. I guess it wanted it's 15 minutes of fame.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
19th April 2024 7:47am
Tags
fly
insect
petal
