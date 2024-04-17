Previous
Keep Calm and Go Outside by photogypsy
Photo 1051

Keep Calm and Go Outside

Flowers draw a person outside. They calm you while giving off bouquets of fragrance. These flowers are on a tree in my front yard. I like the tint of color on the edges of these petals. It gives it a little extra.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise