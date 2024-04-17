Sign up
Photo 1051
Keep Calm and Go Outside
Flowers draw a person outside. They calm you while giving off bouquets of fragrance. These flowers are on a tree in my front yard. I like the tint of color on the edges of these petals. It gives it a little extra.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Tracy
Tags
flowers
