Photo 1047
Photo 1047
Gamer For Life
This is a typical weekend day for my nephews. They seem to eat, sleep and breathe video games. I just decided to snap a few photos of him playing. Look at that intensity. I decided to create a digital scrapbook page of those photos.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
1
1
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
victory
,
videogames
Christina
ace
Love the background and the collage, but a sad truth for all of our kids today.
April 20th, 2024
