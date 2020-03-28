Previous
Boredom by photogypsy
Photo 720

Boredom

At least that's what it looked like to me...this little ninja is bored. I guess there's only so much tv, games, and crafts you can do before the boredom sets in and it seems to have hit it's height. I'll need to think up some ideas to freshen it up.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
