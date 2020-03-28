Sign up
Photo 720
Boredom
At least that's what it looked like to me...this little ninja is bored. I guess there's only so much tv, games, and crafts you can do before the boredom sets in and it seems to have hit it's height. I'll need to think up some ideas to freshen it up.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
Tags
boredom
,
ninja
