Lines by photogypsy
Photo 728

Lines

Playing with the rain. What more can one do when stuck indoors and rain is falling. I like the pattern of the back deck makes on itself with the blue sky reflected in the water. I think it makes for an interesting pattern.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
199% complete

Photo Details

