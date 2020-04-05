Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 728
Lines
Playing with the rain. What more can one do when stuck indoors and rain is falling. I like the pattern of the back deck makes on itself with the blue sky reflected in the water. I think it makes for an interesting pattern.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
770
photos
19
followers
123
following
199% complete
View this month »
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
7th April 2020 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
rain
,
pattern
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close