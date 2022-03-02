Sign up
Photo 793
The Glow of Night
There is nothing better than a well timed sunset. I also love using water for reflecting light like I did in this photo.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
trees
,
glow
