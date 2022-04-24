Previous
Bee Season by photogypsy
Photo 846

Bee Season

Another sign that Spring is here... bees. They are out in abundance today. There are wasps, bumble bees and yellow jackets. I'm surprised I was able to get so close to this one without getting stung.
24th April 2022

Tracy

@photogypsy
