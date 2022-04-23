Sign up
Photo 845
Grazing Brown Horse
Leaving my sister's place today and while driving I happened by some grazing horses. I stopped the car immediately and pulled out my camera. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to photograph such beautiful creatures.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
23rd April 2022 7:25pm
horse
brown
